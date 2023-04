Nysa Devgn made heads turn along with mommy and Bollywood's most beloved actress at NMACC. Nysa grabbed a lot of eyeballs after she refused to pose solo for the shutterbugs despite her mom's insistence. Kajol looked a tad bit upset with Nysa for ignoring her. And now the girl has posted a few pictures with her mom Kajol on her Instagram handle, and her fans are screaming joy. Nysa and Kajol look like absolute stunners together. This gorgeous mother-daughter duo is stealing the show with their glam and how Nysa chose to wear a beautiful white outfit, and we loved the head gear that she chose at NMACC. While Kajol, who has always been the stunner, nailed the beautiful white outfit too, and the mother-daughter duo won hearts with their twin game. Also Read - Nysa Devgn ignores mom Kajol as she asks her to pose for paparazzi at the NMACC event day 2 [Watch Video]

Nysa, who posed with mom Kajol at the red carpet of NMACC and later refused to pose solo even after her mom asked too, faced criticism from the netizens, who claimed that if they had done this with their moms, they would have gotten beaten then and there. Kajol has always been a supportive mother to Nysa, and in one of their interactions recently, she said that she will always have her daughter's back no matter what and that she will also respect her choice. "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her".

There is a huge buzz that Nysa will be making her Bollywood debut soon, but there has been no official statement released, and Nysa's fans are eagerly sharing their hopes for her to shine in the industry just like her proud parents.