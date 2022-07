Nysa Devgn steals the thunder from Janhvi Kapoor as they dine together with friends

Sorry, Janhvi! We just cannot let our eyes of Nysa Devgn in this picture. The girl is looking smoking hot and has made it a habit of shining bright wherever she goes. Nysa and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted dining together in Berlin and the pictures of them along with their friends are grabbing all the eyeballs. Nysa and Janhvi were twinning in red and boy these girls were setting fire with their appearance in town. Nysa Devgn has a huge fan following on the internet. The girl who is yet to make her debut in Bollywood has several fan pages and one of her fan pages shared these beautiful pictures aid Nysa and Janvhi together. Janhvi who aces the very look of her when she steps out looked simply beautiful in red.

Nysa and Janhvi's bonding is grabbing a lot of eyeballs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seetageeta (@seetageetacom) Janhvi Kapoor has become the sweetheart of Bollywood with her debut film . and 's daughter has managed to create her niche in the industry. Right now she is awaiting the release of her next Good Luck Jerry. The trailer of the film looks promising. While her younger sister is all set to try her luck in Bollywood with her debut film The Archies along with .

Nysa's Bollywood debut is yet questionable as the girl is focusing on her higher studies right now in Singapore. When asked about her debut in Bollywood to superstar Ajay Design, he said, " “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. anything can change at any time with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now.". While just recently Nysa had made heads turn with her stunning appearance at Lakme Fashion Week when she had come to cheer buddy Shanaya Kapoor who was making her debut at the ramp.