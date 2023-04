Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is pretty popular already. She is yet to make her Bollywood debut but she already enjoys an ardent fan following. The diva has established herself as a fashionista and a trendsetter. Many follow her for fashion tips and more. She often hits headlines as she is papped partying with friends. Her pictures go viral in no time. Last evening, Nysa Devgn was papped with Orhan Awatramani as they stepped out for a chill Sunday. A video of her has gone viral in which she could be seen tripping while stepping out of the car. Also Read - Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son Yug Devgn clicked roaming on the street with his dog; the 12 year old’s iPhone captures netizens eyeballs

In the video shared by paparazzi, Nysa Devgn dressed in casual can be seen tripping while stepping out of the car and bumping into a bodyguard. She giggles and walks towards the door of the restaurant. Orry can be seen following and waving to paps. Netizens have a drastic reaction as they always do. One of the comments read, "Does she even walk normally ever?" Another one read, "Kuch toh gadbad hai is ladki mein." Rather her reaction was pretty cute. Also Read - When Karan Johar asked Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol about Aryan Khan eloping with Nysa Devgn; don’t miss their EPIC reaction

Check out Nysa Devgn's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nysa Devgn and Orry are best of friends. They take trips together, party together and more. They are often spotted together at events too. Recently, Nysa, Orry and friends had taken a trip to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. He had shared quite a few pictures from their trip on social media. Nysa Devgn once again proved that she is a true-blue fashionista. From shorts to flowy dresses, Nysa Devgn knows how to slay it in all. Also Read - Nysa Devgn forgets to cut the cake as everyone sings the birthday song [Watch Goofy Video]

Nysa Devgn turns 20

Apart from her trip, Nysa Devgn hit headlines recently as she celebrated her 20th birthday. She bid goodbye to her teens and a video of her cutting the cake went viral on social media. Kajol and Ajay Devgn made sure to get their daughter dearest more than one cake for her birthday celebrations.

and 's daughter Nysa Devgn to make her Bollywoo debut?

Talking about Nysa Devgn's Bollywood debut, there are no reports as such making the big reveal. Ajay Devgn once said that his daughter has shown disinterest so far in the industry. It remains to be seen if she changes her mind in future.