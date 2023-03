and 's daughter Nysa Devgn is quite a sensation. The star kid is yet to enter films but she already is already quite popular among the masses. She is often spotted in the city chilling with her friends and the pictures go viral in no time. She is quite a stunner and never fails to impress fans with her fashion sense. Generally, fans go wow as the diva rocks pretty little dresses but this time, Nysa Devgn has stunned all with her gorgeous lehenga avatar. The diva has pulled off a stunning photoshoot in red lehanga. Also Read - Suhana Khan makes a delightful appearance at the airport; netizens can't get over her look and skin tone [Watch video]

Stylist Radhika Mehra shared some of the pictures of Nysa Devgn looking fabulous as ever in an red lehenga designed by Anita Dongre. A plunging neckline blouse, netted dupatta and an elaborate lehenga makes Nysa Devgn look oh-so-pretty. She has ditched any jewellery for her photoshoot and killed it with basic makeup. Fans are going gaga over the resemblance she shares with mom Kajol. Many stated that she looks exactly like her mother in these pictures. From her face cut to gorgeous eyes, she sure has inherited the best genes of her mom. Also Read - Nysa Devgn and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s party selfies go VIRAL: fans say they look so good together

Take a look at Nysa Devgn's pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

Take a look at fans' reactions below:

Also Read - Ajay Devgn fans go gaga watching Nysa Devgn speak publicly for the first time; star kid's 'tooti-phooti' but cute Hindi steals the show

Talking about Nysa Devgn's Bollywood debut, parents and have spoken about the same in the past. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol had stated that Nysa has no plans of making her Bollywood debut soon as she is currently studying and enjoy. In an interview with Film Companion ahead of the release of Runway 34, Ajay Devgn had mentioned that Nysa has shown disinterest in entering acting field but anything can change. Well, she sure seems all Bollywood ready.