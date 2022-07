Nysa Devgn's vacation pictures in Greece have been going viral. And now one video of Nysa dancing her heart out at a party in Greece is grabbing a lot of eyeballs, The girl looks no less like a diva in a blue long dress and she is seen enjoying the time with her friends. while Nysa's fans are going gaga over her dance video, netizens are slamming her or enjoying the hard-earned money of her superstar father . Well, she is her daughter if, she would not enjoy and flourish n his money, who would. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor not liking Maths to Sara Ali Khan being clingy with Dhanush: A look at star kids who got trolled for most bizarre reasons

Take a look at how badly Nysa is getting trolled for this dancing video.

One user wrote, " Baap k paiso p aish," Another user said, " Enjoying her dad's money". The third user advised him to focus on her career, " Nysa career pe than do". These judgements are never going to end. While Nysa is a visual treat to her fans as she is vacationing in Greece and more. The pictures of the superstar's daughter from her vacation will make you want to pack your bags right away.

These pictures of Nysa prove she is a party animal and loves to spend her time with friends. While Nysa is finishing her studies in Singapore, there has been a strong but that the superstar's daughter might even make her Bollywood debut. When Ajay Devgn was asked if Nysa has plans to make her career in films just like her parents, he had said, for now, she hasn't told them anything but you never know.