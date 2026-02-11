O Romeo Advance Booking Day 1: Can Shahid Kapoor-Tripti Dimri's movie BEAT Border 2's opening day earnings?

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has already begun taking advance reservations and has made Rs 1.42 crore so far. It will be interesting to see if O'Romeo surpasses the numbers of Dhurandhar and Border 2

O Romeo Advance Booking Day 1: O'Romeo, the eagerly awaited movie starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is about to be released. On January 13, 2026, the film will be released in theatres. O'Romeo's advance box office receipts have already begun to rise ahead of the release. Even though there was a lot of excitement surrounding the film, O'Romeo received a lacklustre response in terms of advance reservations. Even though the film has three more days to make money before its official release, it will be interesting to see if it can outperform Sunny Deol's Border 2 and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in terms of advance sales.

The star-studded cast in all of these action movies, such as O'Romeo, Dhurandhar, and Border 2, is renowned. Nevertheless, each of these films has a different advance box office total.

Border 2 received the most advance bookings out of Dhurandhar and Border 2. According to Sacnilk, advance reservations for Border 2 brought in Rs 12.5 crore. However, Dhurandhar had a Rs 9 crore advance booking.

Can O Romeo outperform Border 2, Dhurandhar's advance sales?

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has already begun taking advance reservations and has made Rs 1.42 crore so far. It will be interesting to see if O'Romeo surpasses the numbers of Dhurandhar and Border 2, even though the film has three more days to earn more advance money.

Talking about seats, O’Romeo has so far secured 2700 tickets in the national chains for day 1.

About O'Romeo

Shahid Kapoor is the star of O'Romeo, which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nana Patekar play important roles in the film in addition to Shahid.

