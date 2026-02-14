O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s film opens with glowing response, earns Rs…; BEATS Jersey and Deva

Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo received a good response from the audience on the first day of release. Read on to know the box office collection of the film.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film O Romeo has started well at the box office on the first day. The film was released in theatres on Friday and received a good response from the audience. The first-day box office collection of the film reached approximately Rs 8.25 crore net, according to an initial report from Sacnilk. The film is directed by renowned director Vishal Bhardwaj, whose films are often known for their strong story and depth.

Box Office theatre occupancy

According to the report, on the first day of the film, a total of 4747 shows were held across the country, and the total occupancy of the film in the Hindi language was recorded at 14.86 percent. The morning shows saw 8.63 per cent viewership, noon 12.17 per cent, evening 13.66 per cent, and night shows had the highest occupancy of 24.97 per cent. It is clear that as the day progressed, the number of visitors also increased.

O Romeo beats Shahid Kapoor’s other films

O Romeo has taken a better opening than Shahid Kapoor's previous films. His 2025 film Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, had earned Rs 5.50 crore on the first day. At the same time, in 2024, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, earned Rs 8.25 crore on the first day. Also released in 2022, Jersey, which was made by Gowtam Tinnanuri, had earned Rs 3.2 crore on the first day. Based on these figures, the opening of O Romeo is considered to be strong.

All about O Romeo: Cast and Story

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, and others. The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Talking about the story, O Romeo is an emotional and intense drama, which shows the serious consequences of love, pain, and rejected love. According to the makers, the film is inspired by a chapter from author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film tells the story of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor.

