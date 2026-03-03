O Romeo box office collection day 18: Shahid Kapoor-Tripti Dimri's film WINS hearts, worldwide earnings cross Rs 101 crore

Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo showed strong box office performance during its initial three days of release. The film experienced its first drop in ticket sales on Day 4, which occurred on its first Monday and the film never recovered its lost revenue.

O Romeo box office collection day 18: The fans of Shahid Kapoor expected O Romeo to fulfil their expectations of him. The movie lovers hoped that the film would shoot the actor back into top form; however, it disappointed them. The audience expected to see Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor create their usual successful partnership, but the box office results show that the film failed to engage viewers. The current figures show how much income the theatre release has earned on its 18th day of release.

O Romeo box office collection

The Shahid Kapoor-led film showed strong box office performance during its initial three days of release. The film experienced its first drop in ticket sales on Day 4, which occurred on its first Monday and the film never recovered its lost revenue. The Sacnilk report shows that the film earned Rs 0.65 crore.

O Romeo worldwide collection

The total revenue for Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial project stands at Rs 65.80 crore in the Indian market. The movie has generated global earnings of Rs 101.75 crore.

O Romeo showcased an overall 8.42% Hindi occupancy on Monday, March 02, 2026.

About O Romeo

The film features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri as its main actors under the direction of Vishal Bhardwaj. The movie is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Shahid plays the role of gangster Ustara, and Triptii is seen as Afsha Qureshi. The movie displays its main actors alongside a supporting cast which includes Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, and Vikrant Massey.

Vishal Bhardwaj serves as both the director of the project and the composer of the film's musical score. The movie first appeared in theatres on February 13, 2026.





