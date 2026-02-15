O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film witnesses GROWTH, earns Rs…; FAILS to BEAT…

Shahid Kapoor's film O Romeo has performed better than the first day at the box office on the second day. Read on to know the collection.

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film O Romeo has performed better than the first day at the box office on the second day. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. According to reports, the film's earnings saw a good increase on Saturday, which is the second day of release.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1

According to box office tracking website Sacnilk.com, O Romeo had collected Rs 8.50 crore on the first day of its release. The overall occupancy of the film in Hindi language was recorded at 14.86 percent. On the first day, the morning show had 8.63 percent viewership, 12.17 percent in the afternoon, 13.66 percent in the evening and 24.97 percent in the night show.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, the film saw a huge jump in its collections. According to early estimates, O Romeo earned Rs 12.25 crore net on the second day in India. With this, the total two-day collection of the film reached Rs 20.75 crore. The film ran for a total of 4747 shows and registered an average occupancy of 19.3 percent.

O Romeo records

Compared to Shahid Kapoor's previous superhit films, O Romeo's earnings have been relatively low. His 2019 film Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, collected Rs 22.71 crore on its second day of release. In comparison to this, the earning of O Romeo can be said to be a little slow, although the response to the film is gradually getting better from the audience.

All about O Romeo

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and TriptiI Dimri, O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar. This film is based on an emotional and tumultuous story, which shows the serious consequences of love, pain and rejected love. The story of the film is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which tells the story of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor.

