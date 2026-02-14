O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's film earns Rs…; OUTSHINES…

According to trade reports, the film collected around Rs 8.25 crore on the first day, becoming one of the biggest openings of Shahid Kapoor's career. Here's report of day 2 collection.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: O Romeo marks the fourth collaboration of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj. It is a violent romantic drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld. The film also stars Triptii Dimri in the lead role. There was a lot of curiosity among the audience about the film. According to trade reports, the film collected around Rs 8.25 crore on the first day. However, the film fell short of touching the double digit that is 10 crore mark. On the first day, the total occupancy in Hindi was around 14.86%. O Romeo, which was released in about 4,800 shows across the country, added another 0.64 crore by 11 pm on the second day, taking the total collection to about 8.89 crore.

Did O Romeo beat Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh?

Although the start was mild compared to some of the big expectations, the film has done better than Shahid Kapoor's last few films. Deva earned Rs 5.5 crore on its first day. At the same time, Valentine's release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha opened with 6.7 crore. The sports drama Jersey had earned only Rs 3.2 crore. But Shahid's biggest hit, Kabir Singh, had a great opening of Rs 20.21 crore on the first day, compared to which O Romeo is far behind.

O Romeo fails to beat Tere Ishq Mein

If compared to Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj's previous films, O Romeo has given the strongest opening. Rangoon opened at Rs 5.1 crore, Haider at Rs 6.02 crore, and Kaminey at Rs 4.21 crore. It has also become the biggest opening of Vishal Bhardwaj's career.

Yet the film has lagged behind some of the violent romantic films that came out last year. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened at Rs 9 crore and Tere Ishq Mein at Rs 15.25 crore.

