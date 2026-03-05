O Romeo Box Office collection day 20: Shahid Kapoor-Tripti Dimri's film SLOWS DOWN on Holi, mints Rs...

O' Romeo will continue to play in theatres for another two weeks since Dhurandhar 2 is the next big release. But now it doesn't have much fuel left. At the Indian box office, it hopes to round up its whole run at the Rs. 60 crore nett level.

O Romeo Box Office collection day 20: O Romeo, which is currently nearing the end of its run at the box office, is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the key roles, along with Nana Patekar, Farida Dalal, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others. Due to the Holi celebration, the romantic action drama, which is supported by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, was dull on Wednesday. With the addition of Rs. 70 lakh, the third week's total came to Rs. 5.20 crore in just six days. The film, which is now at Rs. 57.45 crore, will close its third week at about Rs. 58 crore nett.

O Romeo box office collection

The Shahid Kapoor movie has not achieved successful box office results because its revenue during the Buy-One-Get-One promotion showed poor performance. The BOGO system will create a false impression of higher nett results while increasing both share and additional P&A expenses, which will lead to more expenses. Nevertheless, even if the movie had performed substantially better, for example, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it would not have been sufficient to pay the budget. For the film's face value, the expenses were a little excessive.

O Romeo vs The Kerala Story 2

In Vishal Bhardwaj's flick, Shahid stole the show once more, but the third week's ratings have suffered. The Kerala Story 2 and other recent releases outperformed O'Romeo, although Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein were unable to compete with the film.

On its twentieth day at the box office, O Romeo failed to reach the Rs 1-crore threshold, according to Sacnilk's early estimations. On Holi 2026, the film, which also starred Avinash Tiwari, brought in Rs 90 lakhs.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, a recent movie, brought in Rs 3.50 crore. Once the final data is updated, the figure is anticipated to rise from this preliminary estimate.

