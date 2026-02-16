O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s film shows 25% fall despite weekend, earns Rs…; crosses…

O Romeo collected Rs 8.50 crore on the first day and Rs 12.65 crore on the second day. Read on to know more.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film O Romeo fell a little on the third day at the box office. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film earned well in the first two days of its release, but on Sunday, the pace seemed to slow down a bit. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 9 crore nett on the third day. Although this figure is good, it does not show a significant increase compared to the first two days.

What is the total earning of O Romeo?

The film collected Rs 8.50 crore on the first day and Rs 12.65 crore on the second day. The total collection of O Romeo in three days has become Rs 30.15 crore net. The film ran for 4629 shows across the country with an average occupancy of 19.2 percent. On Sunday, Hindi occupancy was recorded at around 18.96 percent. The morning shows saw 8.76 percent viewership, afternoon shows 25 percent, evening shows 23.42 percent and night shows 18.66 percent.

O Romeo Vs Kabir Singh

This new film of Shahid Kapoor is being compared to his 2019 superhit film Kabir Singh, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kabir Singh had earned Rs 27.91 crore on the third day of its release, which is much more than O Romeo. For this reason, trade experts believe that 'O Romeo' will need a strong word of mouth in the coming days, so that its earnings can increase.

Mira Kapoor's heartfelt wish for husband

After the release of the film, Shahid's wife Mira Rajput shared a special post on social media and praised him. Sharing her pictures with Shahid, she wrote that she is very proud of him and called him My Romeo. Shahid's brother, Ishaan Khatte,r also took to Instagram to express his gratitude. He wrote that Shahid has played a character like Ustara in a very different way and appealed to the audience to watch the film in theatres.

All about O Romeo

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. The film is based on author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It remains to be seen how the film fares at the box office in the coming days.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more