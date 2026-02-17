O Romeo Box Office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Tripti Dimri's film SMASHES Tu Yaa Main on first Monday, mints Rs...

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri plays the lead roles in O Romeo, which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. With a somewhat higher performance than Deva and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the movie ended its first weekend with the typical Monday slowdown.

O Romeo Box Office collection day 4: The Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj reunited for the film O Romeo. Following a respectable weekend, the movie saw a Monday fall, with its fourth-day profits dropping by more than 45%. O Romeo's first Monday earnings were ₹4.75 crore net.

O Romeo box office collection day 4

With this, the film made a total of ₹34.90 crore net in India. O Romeo falls well short of re-creating the same momentum of Kapoor's last big hit, Kabir Singh. Even while Kabir Singh's opening weekend earnings of ₹70.83 crore net were far greater than those of Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo, it also saw the typical decline on its first Monday.

On Day 4, the 2019 blockbuster brought in ₹17.54 crore net, which is still more than O Romeo made on Monday. Kabir Singh had a reduction of around 37.16% in percentage terms, which was a stronger hold over the week than O Romeo's sharper decline.

O Romeo surpasses Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

But O Romeo, which also stars Triptii Dimri, surpasses Kapoor's earlier films, such as Deva and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In its debut weekend at the box office, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya made ₹27.10 crore net, more than Deva, which made ₹19.15 crore net in its first three days. But both movies saw the typical daily a slowdown. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya did comparatively better, collecting ₹3.65 crore net on its debut Monday, while Deva had a collection of ₹2.75 crore net.

About O Romeo

O Romeo is set in the 1990s and is based on Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It tells the tale of Ustara (Shahid Kapoor), a fashionable hitman with a razor who works covertly for the police. He embarks in a tragic, emotional, and violent journey with Afsha (Triptii Dimri), a widow seeking revenge against a powerful mobster.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more