O Romeo Box Office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor-Tripti Dimri's thriller PASSES first Wednesday test, mints Rs...

Shahid Kapoor plays Ustara in the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed movie, while Triptii Dimri plays Afsha Qureshi. Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, Rahul Deshpande, and Nana Patekar are also featured in the film.

O Romeo Box Office collection day 6: It appears that Shahid Kapoor and the successful filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj made a wise business decision by working together once more. Just before Valentine's Day, on February 13, 2026, the romantic thriller O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, was released. The movie has been doing well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from reviewers.

Even on weekdays, the movie has maintained a strong run at the box office, despite a decline in receipts following the opening weekend, according to the Sacnilk report.

O Romeo box office collection day 6

Although the Day 6 data have not yet been made public, the occupancy rate for the first morning show was estimated to be about 5%. The collection is anticipated to increase over the evening and night performances, despite the movie's sluggish start compared to the weekend. Early projections indicate that on the sixth day of its release, the movie would bring in about Rs ₹4 crore at the box office.

On Day 5, the box office somewhat stabilised after declining from the first weekend to Day 4. According to Sacnilk, the movie made Rs 5.1 crore on Tuesday.

O Romeo worldwide box office collection

Even while the movie is doing well at the home box office, it has made an equally remarkable amount of money abroad. O'Romeo's global box office receipts are 61.75 crore.

The film's run in theatres is going strong, according to the production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which acknowledged the excellent reception from the public on social media.

About O Romeo

