O Romeo Box Office collection day 7: Shahid Kapoor-Tripti Dimri's film BEATS Kaminey, global earning crosses Rs...

O Romeo Box Office collection day 7: Following a strong beginning at the ticket booth, O'Romeo is still a popular film in theatres. After six days in theatres, the romantic thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri is steadily approaching a significant domestic box office milestone: the Rs 50 crore mark. The film, released on February 13, marked Shahid's return with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Despite competing with Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, the movie maintained a solid pace.

The box office figures indicate that the movie has found its audience, despite conflicting opinions from reviewers and viewers. Having said that, let's have a look at its day 7 box office receipts.

O Romeo box office collection day 7

In India, O'Romeo made almost Rs 40 crore in its first five days of operation. However, the movie's earnings slightly declined on Day 6. Early estimates from Sacnilk.com indicate that the film made around Rs 3.50 crore on its sixth day. This brings the total amount collected in India to Rs 43.85 crore. With no significant Hindi releases this week, the movie is now getting closer to the Rs 50 crore milestone and might keep growing.

On day 7 (first Thursday), the Shahid Kapoor starrer earned Rs 0.05 crore, taking the net total to Rs 43.9 crore.

O Romeo beats Kaminey, Deva's global collection

It's interesting to note that the movie has already surpassed Shahid's last box office success, Deva, which ended at Rs 55.8 crore worldwide. The most recent numbers indicate that Shahid is doing well at the box office. Additionally, it surpassed Kaminey's lifetime earnings and rose to become Shahid Kapoor's seventh highest-grossing film.

