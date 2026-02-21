O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s film sees 27% lower weekend start, earns Rs…; globally crosses…

Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo had a decent start on the Valentine's Day weekend, but saw a significant decline in day-to-day earnings after that. Read on to know more.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor's film O Romeo has started its second week at the box office at a weak pace. The film had a decent start on the Valentine's Day weekend, but saw a decline in day-to-day earnings after that. The audience liked the film in the first week, but with the start of the second week, the collection of the film had gradually decreased. According to the O Romeo Day 8 box office collection report, the film collected around Rs. 2.25 crore on the second Friday, which is the lowest collection ever. According to the report, the film was released only in Hindi and registered a total gross collection of Rs 2.68 crore on the same day. With a total of 2,968 shows, the average occupancy was 9.6 percent.

O Romeo Worldwide Box Office Collection

The worldwide collection report of O Romeo also states that the film had a good start last week with double-digit collections. So far, the film's India net collection has reached around Rs. 49.35 crore, while the domestic gross is Rs. 58.15 crore. The film has collected around Rs 17 crore from overseas, taking its worldwide gross to around Rs 75.15 crore. It has become Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener post-COVID-19.

Records of Shahid Kapoor’s other films

Compared to Shahid's previous releases, the 2024 romantic comedy, Teri Baat Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, earned Rs 27.10 crore in its opening weekend, while Deva collected Rs 19.15 crore in the first three days. O Romeo had a strong opening with around Rs 30 crore nett in its first three days, but the collections continued to fall during the week after that. On the first Monday, the film earned Rs 4.85 crore, and even after that, the earnings gradually decreased.

Will O Romeo cross Rs 100 crore?

The long-term success of the film will now depend on the mid-week days and audience response. The worldwide gross collection might reach close to Rs 100 crore, but it remains to be seen whether the net collection in India will be able to cross that mark.

