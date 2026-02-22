ENG हिन्दी
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 9: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s action drama witnesses STRONG weekend growth, earns Rs…; surpasses…

O Romeo collected Rs 49.25 crore in the first eight days of its release. The film has maintained a strong hold at the box office and witnessed strong growth on the second Friday. Read on to know more.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: February 22, 2026 8:11 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor's new film O Romeo has maintained its good hold at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 52 crore mark at the domestic box office by the ninth day of its release. The film collected Rs 49.25 crore in the first eight days of its release. It is clear that the film is getting continuous support from the audience, and it is gradually moving towards strong collections. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. O Romeo also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwary. The strong star cast and storyline have helped the film maintain a steady performance.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 9

On the ninth day (Saturday), the film earned about Rs 3.35 crore according to the initial estimate by Sacnilk. With this, the total net collection of the film is around Rs. 52.60 crore. Saturday saw an increase in earnings, which is a positive sign for the film. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 47.1 crore in the first week. However, on the second Friday, the film's earnings stood at Rs 2.15 crore, which shows a drop of around 30.65 per cent.

There was also a gradual increase in occupancy on Saturday. The overall occupancy of the Hindi 2D version of the film was around 12.79 per cent. The morning show had 6.66 percent viewership, which increased to 13.02 percent in the afternoon. The occupancy in the evening shows was 12.83 percent, while it increased to 18.65 percent in the night shows.

Hrithik Roshan praises Shahid Kapoor

Recently, Hrithik Roshan also gave his reaction on social media platform X after watching the film. He praised Shahid and wrote, “The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also, that running in circles action was brilliant. @shahidkapoor, you do this genre BEST. Too good you are.

To this, Shahid gave an emotional reply and thanked Hrithik. He wrote, “Brother saw you debut like a boss when I was still in college, and you hit me like lightning. Been loving you since your first. This feels special. Big love, so happy you enjoyed the film."

About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
