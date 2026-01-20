O Romeo Controversy: Gangster Hussain Ustara's daughter REFUTES threat reports after...; says family wants to watch Shahid Kapoor starrer before its...

Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film O Romeo has surrounded in controversy after the release of the film's trailer. O Romeo is said to be based on the life of Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi.

After the teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film O Romeo, there has been a lot of discussion on social media. Some people linked the story of the film to the life of well-known gangster Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi. After this, there were reports that Hussain Ustara's family had threatened the makers of the film. Hussain Ustara's daughter, Sanober Shaikh, has now spoken openly on these claims and has categorically denied all these allegations. She clarified that her family has not issued any threat to anyone, and these are all false rumours.

What did Sanober Shaikh say on O Romeo controversy?

Speaking to India Today, Sanober Shaikh said that her family has no personal issues with any actor or filmmaker. She said that Vishal Bharadwaj is a well-known director and Shahid Kapoor is also a good actor. The only demand of the family is that before the release of the film, they should be allowed to watch it so that they can understand what is shown in the story. In her words, “Vishal Bharadwaj is an acclaimed director, and Shahid Kapoor is also a good actor, and we have no issues with anyone. We want to watch the film before it releases so we can give it a go-ahead. We also want the makers to accept that our family has given no threats to them. Rest, we will fight this in court."

TRENDING NOW

Sanobar also objected to her father and Sapna Didi's relationship being shown in the film. According to her, Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi's relationship was like brother and sister. Sanober said, “She was like a sister to my baba, but as per the film, they are showing a romantic angle, which is absolutely wrong. We are demanding a pre-screening for the film so we can understand what it is all about. If they are taking my father’s story, they should keep it real. We are ready to fight the case till the end."

Did O Romeo’s director take Hussain Ustara's permission?

She also revealed that the makers did not take any permission from the family before making the film. Sanober made it clear that his family has always stayed out of the limelight and they do not seek money or publicity. But ever since the news of the film came out, the family has been constantly troubled. They have started receiving messages, videos, and questions from strangers, which is affecting their personal lives.

All about O Romeo

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for release in theaters on February 13, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more