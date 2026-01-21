O Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor looks BRUTAL in intense love story by Vishal Bhardwaj; netizens say ‘My heart wan’t ready…’

O Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shows brutality as a gang leader and contract killer in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial love story. Here is how netizens have been reacting to the trailer.

O Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri starrer O Romeo’s trailer is out. The much-awaited film is set for Valentine's Day release. The trailer uses blood and action to show the brutality and intensity of the love story. Shahid, drenched in blood, gives some hard-hitting dialogues while Avinash Tiwary shines in a villainous role. Kapoor is seen as a contract killer and gang leader who gets hired by Tripti Dimri. The actress, who initially seeks help from Kapoor’s character to kill someone, falls in love with him. This created heavy chaos in the storyline. Nana Patekar is back but this time in another negative character, who stands tall as a challenge to Shahid’s character.

O Romeo Trailer

Shahid Kapoor shared the trailer and wrote, “Ustra se panga nahi lene ka, shareer se aatma kaat ke le jaata hai. O Romeo in cinemas on 13th Feb, 2026.” Netizens are quite excited to watch the movie on big screen. A user said, “Shahid u killed it.” Another wrote, “Every frame is (fire emoji), this is fireblade.” A comment read, “Bhot hard.... Can't wait bhai.”Another fan wrote, “My heart is pumping while ur acting.” A netizen commented, “Abse Shahid Ki Har Movie Hit hi hogi.” A fan said, “My heart wasn’t ready for THIS Shahid Kapoor.” Another fan said, “Mega Blockbuster LOADING.” Another user wrote, “BANNNGEERRR Sounds by (fire emojis).” A user commented, “Trailer just blew my mind.”

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s collaboration

O Romeo marks the fourth collaboration of actor-director Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj. They earlier worked together in Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. According to reports, the film draws inspiration from the story of Hussain Ustara in Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The film is one of the most expected movies for Shahid Kapoor, who hasn’t seen a blockbuster ever since Kabir Singh released in 2019. O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor as Ustara, Tripti Dimri as Afsha, Avinash Tiwary as Jalal, Farida Jalal as Dadi, Vikrant Massey as Mehboob, Nana Patekar as Ismail Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia as Rabia, Disha Patani as Julie, and Aruna Irani as Madam. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the production company of Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie released in theatres on February 13 and will box office clash with Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in the leads.

