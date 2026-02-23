O Romeo worldwide Box Office collection: Shahid Kapoor starrer BREAKS records, earns Rs…; manages to cross...

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's romantic drama has been doing well at box office. The film broke multiple records and is now close to beat Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider. Read on to know more.

O Romeo worldwide Box Office collection: O Romeo has once again shown strength at the box office with its impressive earnings. Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s romantic drama got a benefit on the second Sunday. According to trade reports, the film collected around Rs 3.15 crore in India on Day 10. With this, the total net collection of the film has reached around Rs. 55.90 crore in India. At the same time, the gross collection in India has reached about Rs 66.10 crore. The total worldwide collection of the film has reached around Rs. 83.10 crore, which is considered to be a positive sign for it. On the 11th day of release, as reported by Sacnilk, by 12 pm, the film collected Rs 0.16 crore, bringing the total reach to Rs 55.96 crore.

O Romeo day-wise box office collection

O Romeo had a decent start in its first week. The film collected Rs 8.50 crore on the first day and Rs 12.65 crore on the second day. The film collected Rs 9 crore on its third day. However, after the first week, there was a decline in earnings in the early days of the second week. Despite this, on the second Sunday, the number of viewers increased again, and the number of viewers in theaters increased. O Romeo revolves around the story of romance, action, and drama. On the second Sunday, the film recorded an average occupancy of around 17 percent, which is better than the last few days.

O Romeo to break Haider’s record?

O Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who has previously made many successful and popular films. The film marks the fourth collaboration between him and Shahid Kapoor. The two have previously worked together in films like Haider, Kaminey, and Rangoon. The special thing is that O Romeo has now reached close to surpassing Haider's lifetime collection. Now, only a few lakhs of rupees are left between the collections of both the films.

Will O Romeo be able to join the Rs 100 crore club?

O Romeo has maintained a steady performance, and it could even reach close to the Rs 100 crore global collection. At the moment, O Romeo's performance is considered satisfactory, and the film is trying to maintain its strong hold at the box office. Audience response and earnings in the coming days will decide how successful the film will be in the long run.

