O Romeo Worldwide Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama witnesses GROWTH, crosses Rs…; is it a hit or a flop?

Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo saw 69% drop in the second week, whereas the box office performance of the film in the third week was not satisfactory. Let's know whether the film is a hit or a flop.

O Romeo Worldwide Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's film O'Romeo was supposed to be the big release of February. This is the duo's third film together, so the audience had a lot of expectations. The special thing was that this time Vishal Bhardwaj moved away from his serious drama style and adopted a more action and masala style. However, the film did not receive the desired response upon release.

Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo day-wise box collection

The film hit the theatres on February 13 and collected Rs. 8.50 crore on the first day. The second day saw a good increase in the collection, but the earnings were affected due to the India-Pakistan T20 match on Sunday. In the first weekend, the film collected Rs 30 crore nett in India and Rs 45 crore worldwide. The start was good, but then the pace slowed down.

After the first week, the film's collections have dropped drastically. The daily earnings dropped below Rs 5 crore, and there was no big jump in the second weekend as well. In two weeks, the film collected around Rs 62 crore nett in India and around Rs 98 crore worldwide. The second week saw a drop of 69% in collection. It is believed that it can touch the 100 crore mark, but its pace has now slowed down a lot.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 9

According to reports by Sacnilk, on the third Friday, the 15th day of release, the film collected Rs 1.15 crore with 8% drop from the previous day. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 62.7 crore in India.

Is Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo a hit or a flop?

Whether a film is a hit or a flop depends not only on the total earnings, but also on its budget. According to reports, the film's total cost is estimated at between Rs 100 and 120 crore. If the budget is set at 100 crores, the film will have to earn at least that much net to work out the cost. Currently, the value stands at around Rs 72 crore. Looking at the current earnings, it seems difficult for the film to reach that level. So it is being considered as average or a flop.

All about O Romeo: Cast and story

O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar. The film is based on author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around the theme of love, passion, and its serious consequences.

