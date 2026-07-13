Obsession OTT release: When and where to watch Curry Barker’s psychological thriller after its MASSIVE theatrical run

Discover where to watch Obsession, Curry Barker's gripping psychological thriller, now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for rent. Don't miss this dark tale of love and obsession.

Obsession OTT release: When and where to watch Curry Barker’s psychological thriller after its MASSIVE theatrical run

Curry Barker’s first movie, Obsession, isn’t your average love story. People have been buzzing about this thriller ever since it hit Indian theaters on May 29, drawn in by Barker’s dark and unnerving look at love, desire, and how quickly things can go too far. Now, if you missed it on the big screen, you can finally watch it at home.

Where To Watch Obsession Online?

Obsession is streaming on Amazon Prime Video but it’s not included with a regular subscription yet. You have to rent it for Rs 299. Once you pay, the film stays in your digital library for 30 days. Just a heads-up, after you press play, you’ll only have 48 hours to finish watching. Universal Pictures India and Warner Bros. Discovery are behind the release. For Curry Barker, this is his first full-length feature.

What’s The Story?

The film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a young guy hopelessly in love with his best friend, Nikki. He can’t tell her how he feels, and he can’t move on, either. Stuck and desperate, Bear tries his luck with a creepy local legend, the “One Wish Willow.” This mysterious tree supposedly grants one wish to anyone brave enough to ask. Bear’s wish is simple - he wants Nikki to love him more than anyone in the world. At first, things seem perfect but then Nikki’s affection turns twisted, her love becomes so intense, it’s terrifying. Suddenly, Bear isn’t so sure he wants what he asked for. Obsession isn’t your typical romance. The film digs into how unchecked desire can quickly turn dark, manipulative, and destructive.

Box Office And Streaming

Obsession did big numbers after its May 29 theatrical release. The movie’s creators say it’s now the highest-grossing Hollywood title in India for 2026, even beating Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary. If you didn’t catch it in the theater, now’s your chance to watch Curry Barker’s chilling take on obsession right from your couch.

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