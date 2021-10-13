Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook's sweet gesture for staff member leaves ARMY gushing, Offset gifts Cardi B a home in Dominican Republic and more

Among the newsmaker today, we have Hollywood celebrities like BTS' Jungkoo, Offset, Cardi B, and many more. So without taking much time, let's take a look at all the trending news of Hollywood today. Also Read - Happy birthday Jimin: MOST expensive things owned by the BTS singer and songwriter

Jungkook's gesture for staff member leaves ARMY impressed Also Read - BTS ARMY, Are you a Jimin bias? Take this FUN quiz!

In a video that has made it to social media, we see BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook helping a staff member hunting for his slippers. In an episode from BTS Run, we see Jungkook stop eating and get slippers for the director who is standing bare foot. This has left every fan gushing. Also Read - Happy Birthday Jimin: From banners to stadium turning purple, here's how ARMY is celebrating BTS' Mochi's special day in Seoul, India and other countries

jungkook saw the director standing bare feet so he stopped eating so tht he could go get him some slippers ? pic.twitter.com/AEtohOrsOf — ésh⁷ | jimin day! ? (@mollajoon) October 12, 2021

Offset buys a new home for Cardi B

Rapper Offset bought a plush home for Cardi B in Dominican Republic on her 29th birthday. He made the announcement during her birthday celebrations in front of the guests. Cardi B is from Dominican Republic and hence, Offset made the decision to buy a house in a nice yet private area.

Khloe Kardashian responds to people calling her daughter True 'big'

In an interview with Health, Khloe Kardashian responded to people calling her daughter True Thompson (3) 'big'. She was quoted saying, "So, I don't play when it comes to True. She's very tall. People will always say, 'She's so big.' And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall.' I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don't want her to misinterpret that."

reveals the meanest thing her daughter North tells her

On Ellen DeGeneres' show Mom Confessions, Kim Kardashian revealed the meanest thing her daughter North tell her during arguments. She said during fights, North says, "She thinks this is a dig to me and she'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean, because I like my house."

to be the lead in No Hard Feelings

Gene Stupnitsky's R-rated film will be headlined by Jennifer Lawrence, as reported by Variety. The film will be produced by Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky.