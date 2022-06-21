Odia TV actress Rashmirekha Ojha dies by suicide; family alleges live-in partner's involvement [FULL REPORT]

Here's a piece of sad news for all. One more shining star has left for heaven. Odia TV actress Rashmirekha Ojha is no more. The actress was reportedly found hanging in her apartment in the Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar. The actress was found hanging from her ceiling fan and it was the landlord of the house who reportedly tipped off the police about the same. The police broke the door and reportedly found Rashmirekha dead. Rashmirekha hailed from Tirtol area of Jagatsinghpur and reportedly she was in a live-in relationship with a man called Santosh Patra. Now, the actress' family has alleged that he had something to do with her death. Also Read - International Day Of Yoga 2022: Bollywood celebrities who practice yoga everyday for a fit body, mind and soul

As per the reports, the police has filed a case of unnatural death. Reportedly, a suicide note was also found in the room and it mentioned that no one has to be blamed for her death. However, Rashmirekha's father has pointed fingers at Santosh Patra. As reported by OdishaTV, the father said, "Their landlord said Santosh Patra and Rashmi were living as husband-wife. We had no clue about her marriage. I have also no idea who has written that purported suicide note. If both are married, then Santosh is the murderer. A probe should be launched and he should be jailed."

The DCP was quoted saying, "The 23-year-old actress was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented home on the night of June 18. The police are waiting for her post-mortem report to arrive. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide as she left behind a note stating that no one was responsible for her death."

Rashmirekha Ojha was best known for her TV show Kemiti Kahibi Kaha. She was just 23-year-old at the time of her demise. May her soul rest in peace.