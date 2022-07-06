Odia TV actress Rashmirekha Ojha was found hanging in her rented apartment in Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar, merely a fortnight ago. Now, her boyfriend, Santosh Patra, has tragically and mysteriously also been found dead in the same fashion in a house at Basanti Colony, Rourkela, Orissa, on Wednesday, 6th July. He was earlier grilled by the cops in the investigation of his girlfriend's death. the eerie similarity and proximity of both 'death by suicide' cases cannot be ignored nor are they being by the police, with the foul play being suspected in both cases and the mysterious circumstances under which both Rashmirekha Ojha and Santosh Patra died being probed. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: When Anil Kapoor mocked Shilpa Shetty over her lip job; 'Itne mote mote....'

Rashmirekha Ojha's boyfriend, Santosh Patra, found hanging

After he was found hanging inside a room of the aforementioned house, Rashmirekha Ojha's boyfriend, Santosh Patra, who has also done some low-key work in the Orissa entertainment industry, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly, the doctors at said hospital declared him dead on arrival. The Uditnagar police department in Rourkela, Orissa, has already begun their investigation into his death and the fishy circumstances leading up to it, following their ongoing investigation into Rashmirekha's Ojha's similar death by hanging.