Odia TV actress Rashmirekha Ojha's boyfriend Santosh Patra found hanging days after her death by suicide – foul play suspected in both cases

Odia TV actress Rashmirekha Ojha's boyfriend, Santosh Patra, has tragically and mysteriously also been found dead in the same fashion and the eerie similarity and proximity of both 'death by suicide' cases cannot be ignored nor are they being by the police