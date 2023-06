In one of India's most horrific train accidents, 261 people have been killed so far in the three-train collision that happened near Balasore in Odisha. The two trains involved were the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. It seems one of the trains rammed into the other so fast that the coaches were derailed and went flying. A number of celebrities have come forward to mourn the incident on social media. Narendra Modi, the PM is taking stock of the situation on ground. Around 900 people have been injured so far. The state of Odisha has announced mourning for a day. The Coromandel Express is one of the top trains from Kolkata to Chennai.

Now, YouTube sensation CarryMinati has said that he will do a charity stream tonight. He has urged his followers to donate whatsoever they can for the victims. This is not the first time that CarryMinati has come forward to help people in need. In 2020, he raised money for the Bihar and Assam floods. He had raised Rs 11 lakh and donated some amount from his own pocket. Fans of the YouTuber have hailed his initiative. Take a look at the tweets...

It's really sad to hear about the Odisha train accident, Doing a charity stream at 9 pm today. Please come & support with whatever amount is possible from your side doesn't matter small or big every contribution counts. Livestream link: https://t.co/Y4mU3rZ9YX pic.twitter.com/vd4ELCMF70 — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) June 3, 2023

Legend for a reason ? — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) June 3, 2023

Always proud of you. My condolences to all families who lost their loved ones. ??? As a citizen we need to support our brothers and sisters in this tragic moment. We all are family ?? — VinkyIndian (@vivvinmishra) June 3, 2023

So proud of you! Great job carry! I am a big fan of yours from odisha, Lots of love from odisha ??? ? god bless you! Jai jagannath? — ?????? (@carryxnitu) June 3, 2023

I am abusing all the celebraties for their dry condolences since morning. You are one whom I applaud for your great initiative. Thank you carry bro. You are one of real hero of India???? — Pintu Khunt (@PintuKhunt27) June 3, 2023

The PM Cares Fund, Railway Minister has also announced ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased. Those who suffered injuries will be compensated. All top celebs from Bollywood have offered condolences for the lost lives and injured.