In a tragic turn of events, a train accident took place in Odisha. As per reports, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express rammed into the derailed coaches of the other train, which was reportedly going from Bengaluru to Kolkata. By every minute, the number of people who succumbed to this collision is increasing. On social media, many are expressing sadness over the horrifying incident. Even celebrities are expressing sadness. Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Jr NTR to TV stars like Fahmaan Khan and many more tweeted about the Coromandel Express accident.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor took to his Twitter handle to express sorrow and grief over the lives lost in this tragedy. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna called it heartbreaking. also called it a devastating incident.

Check out the tweets made by celebrities below:

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023

Heartbreaking to hear about the news of the train accident in Odisha..

My deepest condolences to the families of the departed.

My prayers for the people who are injured… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 3, 2023

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the devastating train accident in Odisha.

Sending heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. ?? — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) June 3, 2023

Completely disheartened, #OdishaTrainAccident my deepest condolences to the diseased and their families. Wish something like this doesn't happen ever. ? — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) June 3, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023

Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences ?? — (@AnushkaSharma) June 3, 2023

In is indeed a very saddening and tragic incident. As per the latest reports, 261 people have died in this collision and around 900 people are injured. The rescue operation is still underway. Our heartfelt condolences with all the families who lost their loved ones in this incident.