Oh My God 2 has landed in controversies for its spiritual and mythological setup. Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is a sequel to the comedy-satire Oh My God, which also faced criticism and controversies. Ahead of the much-awaited release, the film faces issues with the Central Board. Reports suggest that the scheduled release of 11th August has been stopped. In contrast, there are also reports that the movie has been put before the revision committee to avoid the backlash that happened with Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

Following the Adipurush disaster of poor dialogues and presentation of mythological characters Central Board became more cautious. Sources inform that CBFC does not want to repeat what happened after the release of Adiourush hence taking preemptive measures. According to the source, the Central Board will send movies for revision if revolving around subjects like God and religion. The way people's sentiments were hurt by Adipurush should not be the case with OMG 2.

According to reports Oh My God 2 has been sent for a review. Reportedly, following the certification screening the Examining Committee advised producers to get the film once checked with the revision committee. Another source claims that the production team has refuted these reports and assured that there is no issue with the certification process. With that, will the release date of Oh My God will be put on hold? There is no official confirmation about this from the producers and the team of OMG 2.

Oh My God 2 is a sequel to the 2012 release OMG starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The second installment revolves around the education system in Indian society. The teaser of OMG 2 release and it shows Pankaj Tripathi as a believer of God and struggling in his life when Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva enters. The movie also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil in lead roles. The spiritual satirical comedy is directed by Amit Rai and co-produced by Viacom 18, Cape of Good Films, and Wakaoo Films. Oh My God is scheduled to release in theaters on 11th August 2023. It will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal at the box office.