Oh My God 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. Ever since the film was announced fans have eagerly waited for Akshay Kumar's new look. Well, that demand has been fulfilled as makers revealed the first look and have now dropped the teaser. Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi's film is a sequel to the 2012 comedy-drama Oh My God. The teaser of the highly anticipated film has been unveiled today. The film promises an interesting story and attracts people's belief in god.

The teaser opens up with narration of Pankaj Tripathi's questioning the existence of God and only a person who is a believer or atheist can reply. The movie has a different take from its sequel where Paresh Rawal was an atheist but here Pankaj's character is a believer in God. It is awaited to see how the story will unfold with Lord Shiva helping his devotee. Having impressed the audience playing Lord Krishna in OMG, Akshay Kumar has grabbed eyeballs for his look as Lord Shiva in the upcoming movie. He looks quite intense and intriguing. Pankaj Tripathi plays his perfect devotee and his role sparks an interest to watch the film.

Watch Oh My God teaser

Oh My God 2 is a satirical comedy sequel to OMG - Oh My God and Akshay Kumar will return as the lead. In the first chapter, he portrayed Lord Krishna, and in the second installment, he will be seen as Lord Shiva. The movie will also see Arun Govil returning as Lord Ram. The film revolves around the subject of the Indian education system. Netizens are quite impressed with Akshay's new look and have high expectations from the film. OMG 2 will be an eye-opener for society.

Oh My God 2 is a spiritual drama with the story of modern reality. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil in titular roles. The film is directed by Amit Rai and co-produced by Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, and Aruna Bhatia, Akshay Kumar’s mother who passed away in 2021. It has been produced under the banners of Cape Of Good Films and Viacom 18 Studios. OMG 2 is scheduled to release on 11th August 2023 and will clash with other 2 big-budget movies. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will also release on the same date.