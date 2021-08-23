Oh No! Netizens feel that Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh's nanny looks like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; read hilarious comments

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan returned to Mumbai from the Maldives yesterday. Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan were also with them. We got the first clear look of tiny Jeh who is an absolute cutie patootie. The little baby is seen in a blue coloured onesie in the arms of his nanny. We can see that it is Taimur Ali Khan's nanny who is also in charge of Jeh. The lady had become very famous after she would be seen with Taimur all over the city when Taimur was a bit younger. Her name is Savitri. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt and more Bollywood siblings who rule social media – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Funnily, some of the people have compared her to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. They feel her face looks a bit similar to the politician. Here are the comments. A fan commented, "Magar ye mamta banerjee kyu hath me utha ke le ja rahi he usko," while another one wrote, "Ye Mamata Benarji He Kya {Didi}." Even someone else had the same statement. The person wrote, "Wo sab to thik h pr mamta banrjee ko bachha sambhalne ko rkh liya saif ne wow gzb paisa hai yr." Another one asked why the same nanny was employed twice and people should give chances to 'fresh talent'. Also Read - After Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jeh, netizens go ga-ga over Shahid Kapoor's son Zain's voice

Saif Ali Khan rang in his 51st birthday in the Maldives. He had been working the whole year and needed a break. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared some gorgeous selfies and pics with Jeh from the Maldives. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on losing her sex drive during her second pregnancy; says, 'Sex is a relevant topic'