Pathan meets Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan begin shooting for a never-seen-before action sequence

This is such pleasant news! and will be seen together in Tiger 3. Yes! What more one can ask more. The superstars have been best friends for a long now and now they are all set to share the screen once again in Salman Khan's superhit franchise Tiger 3. Reportedly King Khan has already started shooting for the film. Yes! The actor will be seen playing a raw officer in the film.

As per reports, the actor will have a 12-day shoot in Mumbai and then he will then move abroad for shooting his film Pathan, " It will be a 12-day schedule at Yash Raj Studios in . While Salman will not join him in this stint, the two actors will share the frame at some point for the combination scenes of Tiger 3. After Shah Rukh wraps up his portions, he will fly out for the foreign schedule of Pathan, where a romantic song with leading lady and some action scenes will be canned,"

The report further states that SRK was supposed to finish the schedule in October, however, due to the drug case, things got delayed, " That month, Shah Rukh was slated to lead a 10-day shoot at a south Mumbai hospital for Atlee's film before flying off to Spain. But he put all the shoots on hold then, to single-mindedly focus on his son's legal battle. Now, he is picking up where he left off. After Shah Rukh's shoot and the Delhi schedule with Salman and in mid-January, Tiger 3 will be almost complete".

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were last seen together in Zero which is also SRK's last film. The actor took a long break after that and now he is all set to make a comeback with a bang. The fans indeed can't wait for this magic to be created on the silver screen once again. How excited are you?