Old friends Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala part ways over Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Here's what happened

It would have been a wonderful reunion of two old friends and but destiny had different plans. Salman and Sajid had collaborated for their upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. They had also locked the film's release on Eid 2023. However, due to the drastic turn of events in the past 10 days, Sajid has reportedly decided to step down as a producer and let Salman take the control solely in his hands. The project will now be produced under the banner Salman Khan Films. But what made Salman and Sajid part ways over Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali at the last minute? Also Read - Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal starrer's long-awaited glimpse to release on THIS date [EXCLUSIVE]

If a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Sajid became skeptical about producing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after the failure of Baaghi 3, Tadap and the recent one Bachchhan Paandey. He apparently wanted to rethink on the film's budget, its script along with the entire setup of the film including the casting of key characters. However, Salman believed in the script. He was of the opinion that there was no connection between this film and Sajid's recent failed projects. Also Read - Beast: Thalapathy Vijay's FIRST TV interview promo in 10 years is OUT; here's what you need to know

But Salman and Sajid couldn't be on the same page on the creative front. Salman apparently felt that Sajid wasn't putting enough faith in the project and his stardom whereas Sajid felt Salman was taking things too lightly. Eventually, Sajid decided to step down and Salman has now acquired the script from him. Also Read - Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and other Bollywood actors who played cricketers twice on screen – view pics

"Salman got Sajid to transfer the title and even acquired the script from Sajid. He is now producing the film under SKF. Sajid had started working on a set at Filmcity in Mumbai and the same is now in the process of being dismantled. Salman on the other hand has asked his team to start pre-production for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the outskirts of Mumbai,” a source was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will see Salman and sharing space for the first time, is expected to go on the floors in May from start to finish and release on December 30. Salman will be presented in a completely new avatar. The look is currently being decided upon. Pooja is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character.