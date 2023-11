Anushka Sharma is termed the biggest strength for Virat Kohli. And after India lost the World Cup finale against Australia, Anushka hugged and consoled a dejected Virat, who was totally shattered and disappointed with the loss. And now this old video of the Chakda Xpress actress is going viral, where she is seen trolling Viral for being more excited than the bowler after the wicket is taken. Anushka and Virat are two of the most beloved and compassionate people in the town. And their love story is something that makes you believe in true love all over again. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif lauds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma for supporting each other after the World Cup; here's what she said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma making fun of Virat Kohli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDITOR (@editzzbynixx)

Anushka Sharma is seen making the exact expression of Virat while the wicket is gone of the opposite team when they are on the ground. Anushka even mocks him and says, "Sometimes Virat is more excited than the bowler who has taken the wicket". This leaves Virat extremely embarrassed, and she goes near him and bullies him like we all do with our friends. Indeed, Virat and Anushka are just adorable together. Just look at their chemistry. It's hard to not fall for them.

Anushka Sharma is expecting her second baby?

Anushka and Virat have been making headlines lately due to the actress's second pregnancy. It is reported that Anushka is expecting her second child, and fans have even spotted her baby bump while she makes appearances. But till now, the couple hasn't made any official announcements.

Anushka Sharma was questioned by Harbhajan Singh over her cricket knowledge and got trolled.

Hindi commentators openly mocking #anushkasharma on her understanding of cricket. हम कब सुधरेंगे भाई? वो सिर्फ अनुष्का नही है, she's wife of #ViratKohli. Who have created a history recently and mocking someone while so many people watching is absolutely ridiculous ? pic.twitter.com/O2tvPVKz7u — Shaounak Nasikkar (@shaounak) November 19, 2023

Anushka and Virat are one of the most popular couple in the town.