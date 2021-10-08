's arrest in the rave party raids aboard a ship, carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau, has created a huge sensation across platforms. Several Bollywood celebrities such as , Sussanne Khan, and others have come out in support of and 's son who has now been sent to 14 days judicial custody along with 7 others accused. Amid all the chaos, an old video of praising Aryan has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Bollywood actors who CONFESSED to taking drugs

In the video, Rahul has shared his experience of having an encounter with Aryan at St. Regis' lounge around 1.30 am on a Sunday midnight. They were introduced by a common friend. The singer also praised SRK and Gauri for Aryan's upbringing and said that the boy had no airs about being Shah Rukh Khan's son.

"I met this very charming, young and good-looking boy. He was none other than Aryan Khan. You know the reason I am making this video is because the security guards were not allowing him to enter the lounge. Obviously because of security reasons... some band issue. It is a very common thing - hoti rehti hain yeh sab cheezen. He was standing there patiently. He had no airs about being Mr Shah Rukh Khan's son. He is so fresh in my mind because I loved the one-minute teaser of Lion King, where he says, "Mufasa ka beta.' It's quite unbelievable. I just want to congratulate Khan saab and Gauri ji for raising him up so well. He had no arrogance," Rahul Vaidya said in the video.

The NCB had clearly stated that drugs were not recovered from the possession of SRK's lad, while only 6 gm of charas was found in the possession of Arbaaz Merchant.