Vicky Kaushal has come a long way in his acting journey and this old video is proof. The Sam Bahadur actor who proved his mettle to be the best actor of his generation in Meghna Gulzar's directorial is making his fans jaws dropped and how. Vicky in this old video from his acting school is seen showcasing his talent and fans cannot get over his unrecognisable looks. Vicky in this video is seen playing the role of a corrupt police officer and the man excelled in his character and how. Netizens are going bonkers with Vicky Kaushal's look and physique and are expressing their shock and disbelief that he is the same person. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walk hand in hand as they head for their New Year 2024 vacation; fans cannot get over their good looks [Watch]

Watch the old video of Vicky Kaushal who looks totally unrecognisable and it will leave your eyes popped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishore Kapoor (@knk_actinginstitute)

Many even take a sly dig at Vicky Kaushal's look at that time and question even he would have wondered about getting married to Katrina Kaif. Katrina has been called the most desirable and gorgeous actress in B Town ever since she entered the industry. And her getting married to Vicky was a shocker to many. But like they say love is love and it arrives from any route in your life. Katrina calls herself extremely lucky to have a husband like Vicky who is totally understanding. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha to Aaradhya Bachchan, lookback at the MOST viral moments

One user commented on the video, "Koi keh sakta hai isski wife katrina hogi" Another user said, "Kisne socha tha hawas ke acting karne wala ye ladka Katrina le jayega .even Katrina". Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Exceptional performances in Bollywood in 2023

Trending Now

There was a time when Ranveer Singh had addressed the shock of people of him being married to Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal to Katrina Kaif. The Simba star had taken a pot-shot at them by saying that both the divas were out of their leagues.

Watch the video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif head for a New Year 2024 vacation.