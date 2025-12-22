Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge call it quits after two-year romance? Fans react ‘They were supposed to be…’

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have reportedly ended their two-year relationship, leaving friends and fans shocked by the sudden split. The breakup comes just months after Partridge publicly hinted at a long-term future.

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and her British actor boyfriend Louis Partridge, have allegedly split and concluded their two-year relationship. The couple, who started their relationship in 2023, allegedly chose to part ways a few weeks ago, according to The Sun. The split occurs amid speculation that Rodrigo has faced emotional challenges lately and appeared noticeably distressed while at Lily Allen's glamorous 'Sexy Santa' party at a strip club in London.

Olivia Rodrigo's friends are stunned by the breakup

As fans were taken aback by the shocking break-up news, a source informed the portal that friends were equally surprised, believing the two formed a "lovely couple." The singer allegedly became emotional when discussing the breakup at the recent event.

TRENDING NOW

Louis Patridge hints at marriage

The announcement of the breakup is particularly surprising since Patridge had praised his relationship with the singer in early September, expressing he was "very happy" and even suggesting that marriage might be a consideration, mentioning he wouldn’t mind being referred to as "Mr. Olivia Rodrigo." He told Variety in an interview, "I can handle that."

Fans’ reaction to the break-up

Fans are having a meltdown of sorts flooding social media. One fan wrote on X, “I WILL NOT BELIEVE OLIVIA RODRIGO AND LOUIS BREAK UP”

I WILL NOT BELIEVE OLIVIA RODRIGO AND LOUIS BREAK UP pic.twitter.com/DSHEyph0nW — Chrissy ‎?ִ໋?͙֒ (@coolcatchrissy1) December 21, 2025

Another fan posted, “olivia and louis breaking up before her love album this is so sick and twisted”

olivia and louis breaking up before her love album this is so sick and twisted pic.twitter.com/ai7Ig1FpMk — ًً (@eIsbangs) December 21, 2025

A fan posted, “OLIVIA RODRIGO LOUIS PARTRIDGE I’LL GET YOU TWO BACK TOGETHER I PROMISE.”

OLIVIA RODRIGO LOUIS PARTRIDGE I’LL GET YOU TWO BACK TOGETHER I PROMISE. pic.twitter.com/RfJMGMTwVJ — blazejek (@etrnrae) December 21, 2025

At the same time, fans have already begun speculating that the breakup could inspire another hit track if not a whole album. Rodrigo previously channelled her breakups into chart-topping singles like Drivers License that landed her on the global charts and Vampire, among many others. They posted, “olivia rodrigo's next album will be fire, but at what cost”

olivia rodrigo's next album will be fire, but at what cost pic.twitter.com/K2EfWk3Had — ?️ (@sillyuli) December 21, 2025

While some fans point out the ridiculousness of that statement, ““the new album is going to hit so-”

Olivia is a real person, not just a machine for your amusement”

“the new album is going to hit so-“ Olivia is a real person, not just a machine for your amusement pic.twitter.com/BHFbZs9vxb https://t.co/9hqCexTgFt — Sydney White (@popgirlyp0p) December 21, 2025

Fans are also telling people to respect their privacy and hoping that both the actor and singer are ok.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more