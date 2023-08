OMG 2 actor Aarush Varma has made people sit up and take notice with his performance as Vivek in OMG 2. The 16-year-old managed to hold fort in front of stalwarts like Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar. Aarush Kumar has filed a petition wherein people of all ages can watch OMG 2. The young man has been praised a lot even by netizens. People have wondered how he could so deftly execute a role, which could have been rejected by many young actors of his age group. They even said that his parents took a risky and gutsy decision about this. We spoke to Aarush Varma and this is what he said. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's team dismisses reports of the OMG 2 star helping Sunny Deol in his financial crisis, say, 'Absolutely untrue' like 1

OMG 2 star Aarush Varma told us that his parents had no issues. He told Bollywood Life, "My parents were called along with me to the office of Optimystix. They told them that the script was around the topic of sex education. The makers asked them if they had any kind of reservations and to clarify things in advance." Aarush Varma says he has a pretty open relationships with his parents when it comes to topics like these. He says sex education was a topic that was touched upon in his school, and feels it is a must for society.

He also told us, "My relationship with my parents is quite open. If I have had any curiosity about anything, I have asked them. It is not a topic that is taboo at my home. They have explained it to me. Sex education is a must, and schools must step in. It is needed for the smooth functioning of society." The young actor also tells how he was super impressed with Akshay Kumar. It seems his mother is a huge fan of the macho superstar.

Aarush Varma told us, "I am thrilled by the response to the petition. I really hope that many people can see the film, especially teenagers. The movie is meant for them. I am glad that adults are liking it but they are not target audience. But the fact that people are saying that it needs to be made universal is a victory in itself. My close ones who saw the movie loved it." He tells us that his aspiration is to become an actor.