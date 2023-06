Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors and action stars in the country. He is known for making and releasing multiple films in a year as compared to his various counterparts. In the last couple of months, Akshay Kumar has released a lot of films some on OTT and some in theatres. And some of them did not perform as per the expectations. The audience could not connect with some of the films and for the same, Akshay received a lot of backlash. And now, in a recent interview, Akshay has opened up on the criticisms, backlash and also box office numbers. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna duped of Rs 80 lakh by long-time manager? Here’s the truth

Akshay Kumar shares how he deals with criticisms

In an interview with a news portal, Akshay Kumar shares that he has had his share of ups and downs as well. He talks about getting praise when his films are good and getting criticism when the films do not hit the chord. He says that he is human and feels good when something good happens and feels bad when something bad happens. Akshay Kumar says that he is very proud of his ability to move on extremely quickly. He says what keeps him going is the same will which he had since he started working on the very first day. The actor expresses that he loves working and nobody can take that away from him. He adds that despite criticisms, one has to just move on and keep going. He talks about the higher power who is keeping track of everything and adds that one will get results of their hard work and dedication.

Akshay Kumar shares that box office numbers do affect him

Financial Times asked Akshay Kumar if box office numbers do affect him, and the and OMG 2 actor answered affirmatively. He says actors are made or broken because of the box office numbers. They are what people call hits and flops. Akshay states that that's how the audience tells them if they are right or wrong. "Because if a film does not work, that means people didn't come to see it, which in turn means that they didn't connect to it," he tells the news portal. And after that, the actor has to change. Akshay believes that's what the whole industry is trying to do.

On the work front, Akshay has OMG 2, Hera Pheri 3, The Great Indian Rescue and more films in his kitty.