has come a long way since her 2009 Kannada film debut Ullasa Utsaha. She has been a part of several prominent films like Kabil, Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike, , and others. She is now all geared up for Lost and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yami opened up about creating a niche for herself and how she was asked to work with certain big names. She confessed following trends like other actresses for a brief phase in her career. This was right after her first successful film.

Yami revealed, "After that, I did a few films and I clearly remember that I was not happy because when you have to work against your wish, only because you have to work. It was because I'd been told that 'you will be out of sight, out of mind', then I didn't have any choice…6-7 years back, it was not easy for me."

She went on to say, "People told me that I should do more such films that have songs. I was in a dilemma that it might work for somebody, may not work for me. But still wanted to try because it came from somebody who was experienced and wanted well for me. I have been told to work with only certain names. I did and it did not work for me. One of them had a very good role also, I am talking about Kaabil…but people said you had very less role. I have been told that unless so so have invited to you a party, you have not 'arrived'"

She also spoke about working with new directors. “I had to keep my vision and perspective open. I understood that I have to work on my performance and skills as an actor. Uri happened and it was different and then came , it changed everything for me. One has to bring the confidence and change in themselves first to see the change and that’s important,” said Yami.