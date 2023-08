Adipurush, which has Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, released in June, received backlash for portraying The Ramayana in a way not was not appealing to the audiences. The dialogue writer and the director were trolled for making a film that hurt the sentiments of many. Soon, after this, Akshay Kumar is ready for the release of OMG 2, in which he plays god. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued new specifications regarding the depiction of gods in human form in films. According to these guidelines, filmmakers are not allowed to show human beings posing as gods. This means that actors, including superstars like Akshay Kumar, will not be allowed to portray divine characters in films. Also Read - OMG 2: Akshay Kumar film's makers asked to remove scene with frontal nudity, condom poster and more

Akshay Kumar, who had previously played Lord Krishna in the first OMG film in 2012, had planned to play the role of Lord Shiva in the sequel OMG 2. However, the CBFC objected to this portrayal, stating that it is not appropriate to show divine beings like Lord Shiva dealing with social issues on earth, such as the topic of masturbation.

The political scenario in the country is also cited as a reason for the CBFC's strict stance on such depictions. Clean-image superstars like Prabhas, who portrayed Lord Rama, have also faced criticism and rejection for taking on divine roles.

As a result of these new guidelines, actors will not be allowed to assume the part of divinity in films, and the last superstar to play a god in a film for a long time may be Pawan Kalyan in the recently released Telugu film BRO. Despite playing the role of a god, Pawan Kalyan's fans supported him, even expressing their desire to build a temple dedicated to him.

Even clean-image superstars like Prabhas, who portrayed Lord Rama, have faced criticism and rejection for taking on divine roles due to the sensitivity surrounding religious sentiments. Portraying deities on-screen is a delicate matter, and any misrepresentation or perceived disrespect can lead to backlash from religious groups or followers.