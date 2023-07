Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 has been in the news ever since it was announced. The first film was loved and received a good response from the audience. OMG 2 has grabbed everyone’s attention as the film is set to clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2. However, it was being said that clearly Gadar 2 will win in this clash as Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 as his film go with 20 cuts as suggested by CBFC. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and more underrated Bollywood jodis we need more on screen [View List]

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of OMG 2 are not happy with it. They have also been suggested to go in for an adults only certification for OMG 2. However, amidst all this, Akshay Kumar has released a new song from the film titled Har Har Mahadev. Also Read - OMG 2: Akshay Kumar film stuck in a limbo; CBFC Revising Committee and makers in a deadlock over 20 cuts and adult certification?

Along with this song, he has also revealed the release date of the film, OMG 2. The new song is sung by Vikram Montrose and composed by him only. The song is written by Shekhar Astitwa. Also Read - When OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar said 'there's no man who isn't lustful' leaving everyone shocked

The song features Akshay Kumar performing the Shiv Tandav. His clean dance moves impress. The lyrics of the song play a good part and it seems we have got a good devotional number.

Talking about the story of OMG 2, it seems it is about a boy who gets bullied due to his LGBTQ orientation. After CBFC suggestions, the film has to clash at the Box Office with the iconic movie, Gadar 2. The trailer of Gadar 2 released yesterday. It has received a lot of positive response from the audience.

The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina. It also features Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Akash Dhar and others in pivotal roles.

Both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are releasing in theatres from August 11.