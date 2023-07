OMG 2 is making news and how. Today, we heard that priests of Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain have said that they will not tolerate any disrespect of sentiments. Mahesh Sharma, a priest told a news agency that the makers should delete scenes filmed at the temple. They said the A certification was for films with adult content. Akshay Kumar had shot for the film at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. They said if the scenes were not removed then they would launch protests all over the nation. The priest was quoted as saying to a news agency, "This certification is reserved for films that have adult content. We demand that some scenes, which were filmed at the Mahakal temple, be removed as they might offend the religious sentiments of viewers." Also Read - OMG 2: Akshay Kumar film impresses CBFC but gets cuts and A rating due to this reason

The movie is apparently a courtroom drama where a father fights for his son. The film deals with the bold but sensitive topic of sex education. It has been reported in Bollywood Hungama that there is some conflict around the topic of masturbation. It is one of the key elements of the plot. The Censor Board has apparently loved Akshay Kumar's performance in the film. But it is cautious thinking that the movie might just offend people badly. The CBFC is under flak for passing Adipurush with its cringe dialogues, and Oppenheimer which has a sex scene involving the Bhagavad Gita. Also Read - OMG 2: Akshay Kumar confirms release date with Har Har Mahadev song amid disagreement with CBFC cuts

Now, fans of Akshay Kumar have written a letter to Anurag Thakur on social media. They want him to intervene and sort out the matter. The promotions cannot start unless the film gets its clearance. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - OMG 2: Akshay Kumar film stuck in a limbo; CBFC Revising Committee and makers in a deadlock over 20 cuts and adult certification?

OMG 2 should release on August 11, 2023 if everything goes right. It will clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. We hope the deadlock is resolved soon.