While Akshay Kumar unveiled the song Har Har Mahadev and stated that OMG 2 is coming on August 11, 2023, the CBFC is still worried about the contents of the movie. As we know, OMG 2 has been stuck with the censor board and the exact reason is not yet known. But as per a report in a leading entertainment news portal, the Censor Board is stressed as the film has a topic that can be extremely controversial considering the religious angle of the movie. The main premise of the movie revolves around sex education. Sources have appreciated the bold and sensitive approach of the makers but are unsure of public reaction.

Bollywood Hungama has reported that the major conflict in the film deals with masturbation. The CBFC is worried that the sentiments of the Indian audience could be hurt. The board is tense after the backlash of Adipurush. Many people took to social media to slam the Censor Board. The source was quoted as saying, "They are hence being super cautious to grant a certificate." But the Censor Board has appreciated the film immensely. They are gaga over Akshay Kumar for choosing such an unique subject. The source said, "However, they aren't sure if the Indian audiences are ready for a bold film like OMG 2 that mixes masturbation and sex education with God and religion."

The movie is a courtroom drama where a father fights for his child. There is a connection for a demand for sex education in schools. It seems members of the Censor Board gave it a standing ovation as well. The source said, "But the ovation and claps were in the closed corridors in the dark at the screening. It's easy to appreciate the content in closed corridors but difficult to take ownership in the larger scheme of things in bright sunlight."

But after the screening they thought for a long time on whether the film is valid for a U/A certificate or not. The team has been asked to make 20 cuts in the film which include audio, video and audio visual. They are willing to give it an A certificate. But the team of the movie wants a universal rating as the film is quite popular with kids. OMG 2 is clash with Gadar 2 at the box office.