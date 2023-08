Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi film OMG 2 is being discussed widely all over. The movie has run into huge issues with the Censor Board. It seems they have suggested a number of cuts and the character of Akshay Kumar has been changed to Messenger Of God from Lord Shiva. The movie is a courtroom drama where Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) fights the legal system after his son gets into a mess. Netizens were curious about the movie ever since it was said that there is a LGBTQ angle. Some even began protesting against the film saying it would hurt Hindu sentiments. Also Read - Gadar 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film set to open big with over 76,000 tickets already sold

Sadhguru Vasudev endorses OMG 2 message

But now, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has come out in support of OMG 2. He has said that awareness about sexual development is a must if people want to build a society which is safe for women. He said that the Censors can give it an adult certificate but make sure the film is watched by adolescents.

Namaskaram @akshaykumar. Wonderful having you here at the Isha Yoga Center & learning about ‘Oh My God -2’. Educating young people on how to handle their bodily needs is most essential if we want to cultivate a society that is sensitive to the safety & dignity of its women. It is… pic.twitter.com/pnYkDp9jqP — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 7, 2023

'A’ Certificate in this case should include Adolescents. That’s where it matters most. Education about understanding human biology and responding to the biological needs of an individual in a dignified and responsible way is very needed to build a Nation that is Fair & Just to… https://t.co/sOVYdamXKs — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 8, 2023

OMG 2 plot worries Censor Board

Then, reports came that the movie is about a Shiva devotee who champions the cause of sex education, and there is a reference to masturbation in the film. This also got extreme reactions on social media. A news outlet said that the Censor Board gave a standing ovation to the film and Akshay Kumar after watching the movie. However, after the huge flak for Adipurush, they did not wish to take a risk with OMG 2. But in the UAE it has been passed with a 12+ certificate. Only a frontal nudity shot has been censored. In India the movie has a U/A certificate. The makers had pushed hard for an universal certification but were told that 90 cuts would be needed. Amit Rai is the director of OMG 2.