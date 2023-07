Bollywood experts had set their sights on Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clashing at the box office on the Independence Day weekend. But it looks like Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's movie will have a clear run because OMG 2 makers are reportedly upset with the CBFC. After the whole hullabaloo around Adipurush, CBFC has become more careful about films with religious context. It has been reported by Bollywood Hungama that the Revising Committee has suggested 20 cuts to the makers of OMG 2. These also include audio and video deletions. Moreover, they have suggested that they go in for an adults only certification for the movie. Also Read - When OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar said 'there's no man who isn't lustful' leaving everyone shocked

Initially, there were rumours that OMG 2 had a LGBTQ angle but the makers denied the same. Pankaj Tripathi told people not to believe anything that was being said. But it looks like the film does have a theme of sex education somewhere. It seems the makers are unhappy with the cuts as they feel it will ruin the essence of the movie. The source told the portal, "They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages." The first installment of OMG came out in 2012, and kids loved the film. The makers feel it is not right to have an adult rating for a kid-friendly franchise. Also Read - Decoding Akshay Kumar's journey: Action star, comedy king, pioneer of socially conscious films, how reinvention helped in box office success [BL Specials]

OMG 2 has Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It seems it is about a boy who gets bullied due to his LGBTQ orientation. Many people felt that the theme was okay but there was no need to give a religious spin to the tale. The first look of Lord Shiva as Mahadev has been appreciated by one and all. Hansraj Raghuwanshi's song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi has got a favourable response too. Also Read - Gadar 2 'most waahiyat', Rocky Aur Rani 'sureshot HIT', claims KRK, but should you trust him?

Trending Now

The CBFC is skating on thin ice. Anurag Thakur has slammed them for letting Oppenheimer release without deleting the scene where the Bhagavad Gita is shown. Many people have objected to that scene. Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh are shown making out as she reads the holy text. Now, Akshay Kumar has said Har Har Mahadev song is coming out tomorrow amongst all the controversies around OMG 2.