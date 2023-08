OMG 2 has been in the news because of its certification issues. The Akshay Kumar starrer movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit movie of the same name. Over the last few days, the film has been discussed online widely because of the context of the movie and the changes in the certification from the CBFC board. The makers originally intended to get a U/A rating but seeing the demand for cuts for the same, they decided to opt for an 'A' rating for OMG 2. And in the latest updates on the same, the modifications with the 'A' rating have surfaced. Read on to know more about it... Also Read - OMG 2: CBFC passes film with 'no cuts'; becomes Akshay Kumar's second film to get 'A' rating

OMG 2 to have THESE modifications

Well, as per a report in Indian Express, a couple of things from the list of modifications have surfaced. In it, the CBFC board has suggested the makers of the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer remove the scenes with frontal nudity. It should be replaced with suitable visuals of Naga Sadhus. It seems there is also a dialogue where alcohol is talked about as an offering to God. It has been asked to be modified as well. The makers of OMG 2 have also been asked to remove the poster of a condom ad and also asked to modify the scenes with the descriptions of sculptures of unnatural sex. Also Read - OMG 2: Akshay Kumar fans write open letter to Anurag Thakur to clear certification for timely release amidst new controversy

That's not it, the Amit Rai-directed movie has been suggested a strange modification. The OMG 2 makers have been asked to change the use of the word rat on the rat poison bottle. Apart from that, the scene with a judge clicking selfies in the courtroom and also the mention of places like Ujjain have been asked to be modified as well. Also Read - OMG 2: Akshay Kumar film impresses CBFC but gets cuts and A rating due to this reason

Trending Now

Watch the motion poster video of OMG 2 trailer announcement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

OMG 2 controversy

The main premise of OMG 2 is said to be sex education. Due to the sensitivity of the subject, there have been issues with certification. Moreover, a priest from the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Mahesh Sharma, demanded that the scene which has been shot in the temple be removed after knowing about the movie containing some adult scenes and getting an A rating. He has claimed to launch a protest if his demand is not met.

This is Akshay Kumar's first film in 12 years to get an A rating and his second in his career. His last film to get an A rating was Desi Boyz. OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam, Govind Namdev and Arun Govil. OMG 2 is scheduled to release on 11th August 2023.