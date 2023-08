Akshay Kumar new movie OMG 2 is minting money and fans are showering the Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer film with love and appreciation for dealing with one of the toughest and least talked about subjects, sex education in the way they have. OMG 2 has been the talk of the town ever since the main plot of the movie surfaced online which is about sex education. The film has a religious connect to it and hence, there have been issues cropping up, be it for hurting sentiments or the CBFC board refusing the U/A certification. Just a couple of hours ago, Akshay met fans who came to watch OMG 2 and talked about the 'A' rating for the movie. Also Read - OMG 2, Gulmohar, Taare Zameen Par and more films and web series that are a must watch for parents and children together

Akshay Kumar surprises his fans at OMG 2 movie screening

OMG 2 is released across the country and people are turning up to watch the socially relevant movie in theatres everywhere. Though the buzz about OMG 2 is relatively less as compared to Sunny Deol starrer new movie Gadar 2, word of mouth is being a strong factor in the increasing footfalls at cinemahalls. A couple of hours ago, Akshay Kumar reached the theatres to surprise fans. Pankaj Tripathi had also accompanied the actor. Fans heaped praises on the movie and talked about how in a sensitive way they have dealt with the subject of sex education. Also Read - OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi reveals why it is a must watch; 'Hamare baccho ki samasya...' [Exclusive]

Akshay Kumar tells fans that OMG 2 is the first movie which is an adult film made for teenagers. The actor then adds that such films should be showcased in schools. He diverts the topic and asks fans if his new movie entertained them. The audience erupts in cheers and is heard hooting loudly. Akshay thanks them for coming to watch the movie and says, 'Har har Mahadev,' before making an exit. The video is going viral in entertainment news right now. Also Read - Jailer Vs Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 box office: Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar films bring in total of Rs 100 crore per day to Indian film industry

Trending Now

Watch the video of Akshay Kumar meeting fans watching OMG 2 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viacom18 Studios (@viacom18studios)

Watch the public review video of OMG 2 here:

Akshay Kumar embroiled in controversies

Akshay Kumar has been facing the music ever since the subject of OMG 2 surfaced online. There have been protests and boycotts called on OMG 2. And after the release, there was a certain group who even announced a prize money of Rs 10 lakh to slap Akshay Kumar. The hatred is unreal. Meanwhile, on day 2, the film collected Rs 15.30 crores. Netizens have been demanding a U/A certification ever since they watched the film in cinemas.