The highly-anticipated movie OMG 2, featuring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, is gearing up for a box office showdown with actor Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. As two of the most awaited sequels of the year are releasing in the same week, the clash promises to be thrilling. Recently, the advance bookings for both films began, and initially, Akshay's film was trailing behind Sunny's. However, OMG 2 has seen an upturn in interest following the release of its trailer.

Thursday's advance sales brought great relief as the movie showed improvement. It managed to sell 3200 tickets in national chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Additionally, 100 tickets were booked at the MovieMax chain. As of now, the total advance booking stands at 3300 tickets. This surge in bookings comes just one day after the release of the official teaser by the makers. Hence this growth in bookings could be attributed to an effectively crafted teaser and the strong franchise recognition.

Though the current advance booking numbers may not be overly impressive, industry experts are optimistic that OMG 2 will have a decent opening. Despite Gadar 2 leading the box office race at the moment, positive word of mouth can play a significant role in helping Akshay's film gain momentum after the opening day. It's worth noting that the first film, released 11 years ago, was a blockbuster and had even surpassed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, indicating the potential for OMG 2's success.

In the past weeks, there was concern within the industry that OMG 2 might face a similar fate as Selfiee and not perform well. However, the current trend of advance bookings is a relief as the film is expected to achieve significantly better results than Selfiee on its opening day. The hope is that the film will approach the success of Raksha Bandhan and continue to gain momentum throughout the weekend.