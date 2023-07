Akshay Kumar, who is making headlines for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the sequel to OMG 2 after the release of the teaser of the film, has reportedly had a pay cut for doing this film. There are reports that claim Akshay Kumar, who charges rupees 50–100 crore per film, has only charged rupees 35 crore for OMG 2 due to his back-to-back failures. While these are mere speculations, we wonder if the superstar has actually slashed down his fees. Reports also claim that the film is mainly about Pankaj Tripathi, who reportedly charged 2-3 crore for OMG 2, and Akshay Kumar only has an extended role in the film. Akshay Kumar has been working extremely hard to get a success in his kitty for quite a time now and his fans are hopeful that OMG 2 might work in his favour. Also Read - OMG 2: The scene in Akshay Kumar film's teaser that made censor board see red

Akshay Kumar, who received all the love and praise from fans for his appearance as Mahadev in the OMG 2 teaser, has irked the netizens for one particular scene where Akshay is seen taking Rudra Abhishek from the drainage water of the train, and the viewers are slamming the actor for the same and demanding the removal of the scene as they call it an insult to Lord Shiva.

This is Drainage Water that comes out after flowing from the toilet flushes of all the trains and Apparently you who is playing “Shiva” in the movie is taking bath here. When will you stop hurting our sentiments ?#OMG2 #OMG2Teaser @akshaykumar #AkshayKumar @yamigautam… pic.twitter.com/N86qGfQ3rO — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) July 11, 2023

Right now, OMG 2 is on hold by the censor board as they want to avoid a mishap like Adipurush and only release the film if it doesn't create unnecessary controversy. OMG 2 is reportedly based on sex education, and the makers are trying to keep the story under wraps. The original cast from OMG, Paresh Rawal, refused to be a part of the sequel because he didn't like the story of the film. The film is reportedly supposed to release on August 11, 2023.