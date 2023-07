OMG 2 is the movie which has suddenly come under discussion. Fans are waiting for Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol to clash on Independence Day 2023 with OMG 2 and Gadar 2 respectively. But it looks like the makers of OMG 2 do not want to take any chances. We have seen how people were enraged with the 'mocking of sentiments' in Adipurush. The kind of flak Om Raut, Bhushan and Manoj Muntashir received on social media is something people will remember for a long time. There are rumours that OMG 2 deals with the education system. It seems after the CBFC saw the movie, they rumouredly told the producers to do a revision. Also Read - OMG 2 teaser: Netizens get ‘goosebumps’ seeing Akshay Kumar in Lord Shiva avatar [View reactions]

In the middle of all this someone has claimed to leak the plot on Reddit. It seems OMG 2 is broadly about the education system and LGBTQ rights. Then, we will see how Lord Shiva (Mahadev) comes down to help everyone troubled by the situation. While many experts say that Hinduism has always been accepting of LGBTQ community with the number of references in our epics but the reality can be different. On Reddit, netizens hailed the rumoured plot as promising. They also felt that Akshay Kumar needs to be back with a film like this. Also Read - OMG 2: Here's why Paresh Rawal is missing from Akshay Kumar sequel



A netizen commented, "Plot looking good, but will be good fuel for boycott brigade. But it may even help the movie, like what happened with pathan." We know that the boycott brigade took huge objection to the orange coloured bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the movie. They said they were hurtful of Hindu sentiments. Another person has said, "This movie could be decent if dealt with with sensitivity. However I can see it will lead to huge protests if they only show one religious group as intolerant." However, this plot is just a conjecture. In the promo, we do see a young man coming in front of the train. Also Read - OMG vs OMG 2: Key differences between Akshay Kumar sequels that will make you restless to watch the film

Akshay Kumar desperately needs a hit. His last few films have tanked at the theatres. Selfiee was particularly low. He has some big movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty but he needs OMG 2 to do well. The good part is that the teaser of OMG 2 has got a good response. The movie has been made by Amit Rai.